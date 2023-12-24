Calvin Ridley versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass defense and Antoine Winfield Jr. is a matchup to watch in Week 16, when the Jaguars face the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. We have stats and information available for you below.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 113.6 8.1 28 84 8.52

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Calvin Ridley vs. Antoine Winfield Jr. Insights

Calvin Ridley & the Jaguars' Offense

Calvin Ridley has totaled 60 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 781 (55.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 109 times and has five touchdowns.

Through the air, Jacksonville has compiled 3,416 total passing yards (11th in NFL) and 6.7 passing yards per attempt (10th).

On offense, the Jaguars are tallying 22.8 points per game (11th in NFL) and 342.0 yards per game (13th).

Jacksonville carries one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 36.4 times per game (seventh in NFL).

In the red zone, the Jaguars are not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 49 total red-zone pass attempts (46.2% red-zone pass rate).

Antoine Winfield Jr. & the Buccaneers' Defense

Antoine Winfield Jr. has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 107 tackles, 4.0 TFL, four sacks, and 11 passes defended.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Tampa Bay has given up the second-most in the league at 3,694 (263.9 per game).

The Buccaneers average 20.7 points conceded per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

Tampa Bay has allowed 10 players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have given up a touchdown pass to 18 players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Calvin Ridley vs. Antoine Winfield Jr. Advanced Stats

Calvin Ridley Antoine Winfield Jr. Rec. Targets 109 41 Def. Targets Receptions 60 11 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.0 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 781 107 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 55.8 7.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 145 4.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 19 4.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.