Evan Engram will be running routes against the second-worst passing defense in the league when his Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Engram has grabbed 88 passes for 729 total yards (52.1 per game) and three scores this season.

Engram vs. the Buccaneers

Engram vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD Tampa Bay has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to 10 opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have conceded a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Buccaneers is allowing 263.9 yards per outing this season, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

So far this year, the Buccaneers have conceded 19 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 20th in NFL play.

Evan Engram Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 50.5 (-115)

Engram Receiving Insights

In nine of 14 games this season, Engram has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Engram has received 21.4% of his team's 509 passing attempts this season (109 targets).

He is averaging 6.7 yards per target (96th in NFL play), averaging 729 yards on 109 passes thrown his way.

Engram has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of 14), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has scored three of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (9.1%).

Engram (six red zone targets) has been targeted 12.2% of the time in the red zone (49 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Engram's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 12 TAR / 11 REC / 95 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 9 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 4 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

