Entering this week's action, the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) have eight players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) on Sunday, December 24 at Raymond James Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:05 PM .

In their most recent game, the Jaguars were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens 23-7.

The Buccaneers are coming off of a victory over the Green Bay Packers by the score of 34-20.

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Trevor Lawrence QB Ankle Questionable Zay Jones WR Knee Questionable Walker Little OL Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Tyson Campbell CB Quad Questionable Andre Cisco S Groin Questionable Ezra Cleveland OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Brenton Strange TE Foot Questionable Christian Braswell CB Hamstring Questionable

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chris Godwin WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Carlton Davis CB Groin Full Participation In Practice William Gholston DL Knee Questionable Vita Vea NT Toe Limited Participation In Practice Devin White LB Foot Full Participation In Practice Antoine Winfield Jr. S Calf Questionable Ryan Neal S Back Full Participation In Practice Josh Hayes DB Illness Full Participation In Practice Rakim Jarrett WR Quadricep Out

Other Week 16 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS

Jaguars Season Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Jaguars rank 12th in the NFL with 342 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 27th in total defense (360.1 yards allowed per contest).

The Jaguars are putting up 22.8 points per game on offense (10th in NFL), and they rank 20th defensively with 22.4 points allowed per game.

With 256.6 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, the Jaguars have been forced to rely on their ninth-ranked passing offense (244 passing yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

Jacksonville is putting up 98 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 26th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 12th, allowing 103.6 rushing yards per contest.

The Jaguars rank 15th in the league with a +1 turnover margin after forcing 25 turnovers (first in the NFL) and committing 24 (25th in the NFL).

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-1)

Jaguars (-1) Moneyline: Jaguars (-120), Buccaneers (+100)

Jaguars (-120), Buccaneers (+100) Total: 43 points

