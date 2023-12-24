The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Buccaneers and the Jaguars.

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buccaneers 2.5 41.5 -145 +120

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have played nine games this season that have had more than 41.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Jacksonville's outings this season is 43.5, 2.0 more points than this game's point total.

The Jaguars are 8-6-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Jaguars have won two out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.

Jacksonville has a record of 1-3 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has an average total of 41.4 in their matchups this year, 0.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Buccaneers have gone 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have won three of their four games as moneyline favorites this year (75%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 2-1 (66.7%).

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Buccaneers 21.1 20 20.7 12 41.4 6 14 Jaguars 22.8 11 22.4 20 43.5 9 14

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights & Trends

Jaguars

Jacksonville is winless against the spread and 3-0 overall over its past three games.

In their past three games, the Jaguars have gone over the total twice.

The Buccaneers have scored just six more points than their opponents this season (0.4 per game), and the Jaguars have scored only six more points than their opponents (0.4 per game).

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has covered the spread twice, and is 3-0 overall, over its past three games.

Tampa Bay's past three games have hit the over.

The Buccaneers have only six more points than their opponents this season (0.4 per game), and the Jaguars have scored just six more points than their opponents (0.4 per game).

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 43.5 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 24.5 23.5 ATS Record 8-6-0 3-5-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-7-0 4-4-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 3-2 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-3 2-1

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.4 40.3 42.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.1 21.8 24.0 ATS Record 9-5-0 2-4-0 7-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-8-0 2-4-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-6 0-2 4-4

