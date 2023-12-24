With the Jacksonville Jaguars playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Jamal Agnew a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jamal Agnew score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Agnew's stat line this year shows 11 catches for 160 yards and one score. He puts up 17.8 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 14 times.

Agnew, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jamal Agnew Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 0 0 0 Week 2 Chiefs 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Texans 5 4 49 0 Week 5 @Bills 0 0 0 Week 7 @Saints 6 4 36 0 Week 15 Ravens 2 2 70 1

