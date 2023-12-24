The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) carry a four-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3), winners of four straight as well. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nevada Stats Insights

  • The Wolf Pack are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
  • In games Nevada shoots higher than 39.6% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.
  • The Wolf Pack are the 130th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Yellow Jackets rank 15th.
  • The Wolf Pack put up 79.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 71 the Yellow Jackets allow.
  • Nevada has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 71 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
  • This season, Georgia Tech has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.8% from the field.
  • The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolf Pack sit at 288th.
  • The Yellow Jackets score an average of 72.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 64.8 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
  • Georgia Tech has a 6-2 record when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nevada scored 76.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 10.1 more points than it averaged in away games (66.8).
  • When playing at home, the Wolf Pack surrendered 3.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than on the road (67.5).
  • In terms of three-pointers, Nevada performed better at home last season, making 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in road games.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.
  • At home, the Yellow Jackets conceded 69 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Georgia Tech sunk more triples away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Hawaii W 72-66 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/21/2023 Temple W 80-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 TCU W 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Georgia Tech - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 Fresno Pacific - Lawlor Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Penn State W 82-81 Madison Square Garden
12/21/2023 UMass W 73-70 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 @ Hawaii W 73-68 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Nevada - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/3/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/6/2024 Boston College - Hank McCamish Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.