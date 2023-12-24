Will Trevor Lawrence Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Trying to find Trevor Lawrence's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Entering Week 16, Lawrence is averaging 251.8 passing yards per game (3,525 total). Other season stats include 18 TD passes, 10 interceptions and a 65.9% completion percentage (324-for-492), plus 63 carries for 300 yards four touchdowns.
Trevor Lawrence Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Week 16 Injury Reports
Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Lawrence 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|324
|492
|65.9%
|3,525
|18
|10
|7.2
|63
|300
|4
Lawrence Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|24
|32
|241
|2
|1
|7
|21
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|22
|41
|216
|0
|0
|5
|26
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|27
|40
|279
|1
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|23
|30
|207
|1
|0
|8
|42
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|25
|37
|315
|1
|0
|7
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|20
|30
|181
|2
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|20
|29
|204
|1
|0
|8
|59
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|24
|32
|292
|1
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|17
|29
|185
|0
|2
|2
|7
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|24
|32
|262
|2
|0
|5
|17
|2
|Week 12
|@Texans
|23
|38
|364
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Week 13
|Bengals
|22
|29
|258
|2
|0
|5
|8
|1
|Week 14
|@Browns
|28
|50
|257
|3
|3
|3
|11
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|25
|43
|264
|1
|0
|4
|41
|0
