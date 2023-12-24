Trying to find Trevor Lawrence's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Entering Week 16, Lawrence is averaging 251.8 passing yards per game (3,525 total). Other season stats include 18 TD passes, 10 interceptions and a 65.9% completion percentage (324-for-492), plus 63 carries for 300 yards four touchdowns.

Trevor Lawrence Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Ankle

Week 16 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Lawrence 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 324 492 65.9% 3,525 18 10 7.2 63 300 4

Lawrence Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Colts 24 32 241 2 1 7 21 0 Week 2 Chiefs 22 41 216 0 0 5 26 0 Week 3 Texans 27 40 279 1 1 3 12 0 Week 4 Falcons 23 30 207 1 0 8 42 0 Week 5 @Bills 25 37 315 1 0 7 31 0 Week 6 Colts 20 30 181 2 1 3 15 0 Week 7 @Saints 20 29 204 1 0 8 59 0 Week 8 @Steelers 24 32 292 1 1 1 10 0 Week 10 49ers 17 29 185 0 2 2 7 0 Week 11 Titans 24 32 262 2 0 5 17 2 Week 12 @Texans 23 38 364 1 1 2 0 1 Week 13 Bengals 22 29 258 2 0 5 8 1 Week 14 @Browns 28 50 257 3 3 3 11 0 Week 15 Ravens 25 43 264 1 0 4 41 0

