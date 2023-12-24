Trevor Lawrence will be facing the second-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

This season, Lawrence has racked up passing 3,525 yards (251.8 per game), going 324-for-492 (65.9%) through the air with 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. In addition, Lawrence has 300 yards rushing (21.4 yards per game) on 63 attempts, and Lawrence has hit paydirt four times.

Lawrence vs. the Buccaneers

Lawrence vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Six opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed nine players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has given up two or more touchdown passes to six quarterbacks in 2023.

The Buccaneers have allowed two opposing players to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The 263.9 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per outing makes them the 31st-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Buccaneers' defense ranks 20th in the league with 19 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Jaguars Player Previews

Trevor Lawrence Passing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Passing Yards: 254.5 (-115)

254.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+110)

Lawrence Passing Insights

Lawrence has gone over his passing yards total eight times this year (57.1%).

The Jaguars have passed 57.1% of the time and run 42.9% this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Lawrence is No. 10 in the NFL averaging 7.2 yards per attempt (3,525 total yards passing).

Lawrence has thrown for a touchdown in 12 of 14 games this season, with more than one TD pass five times.

He has 22 total touchdowns this season (66.7% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

Lawrence has passed 49 times out of his 492 total attempts while in the red zone (46.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Trevor Lawrence Rushing Props vs the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-120)

Lawrence Rushing Insights

Lawrence has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in seven games (53.8%) out of 13 opportunities.

Lawrence has a rushing touchdown in three of 14 games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 13 red zone carries for 22.8% of the team share (his team runs on 53.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Lawrence's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 12/17/2023 Week 15 25-for-43 / 264 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 28-for-50 / 257 YDS / 3 TDs / 3 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 22-for-29 / 258 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 8 YDS / 1 TD at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 23-for-38 / 364 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 24-for-32 / 262 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 17 YDS / 2 TDs

