Trevor Lawrence vs. Baker Mayfield in Week 16: Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Preview, Stats
The December 24 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) and Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) features a showdown at the QB position, with Baker Mayfield and Trevor Lawrence leading the way for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the advantage? We analyze all of the relevant numbers below.
Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- TV: CBS
Trevor Lawrence vs. Baker Mayfield Matchup
|Trevor Lawrence
|2023 Stats
|Baker Mayfield
|14
|Games Played
|14
|65.9%
|Completion %
|63.5%
|3,525 (251.8)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|3,315 (236.8)
|18
|Touchdowns
|24
|10
|Interceptions
|8
|300 (21.4)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|152 (10.9)
|4
|Rushing Touchdowns
|1
Buccaneers Defensive Stats
- This year, the Buccaneers are giving up 20.7 points per contest (13th in NFL) and 359.9 total yards per game (26th).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Tampa Bay's defense has struggled this season, as it ranks second-to-last in the league with 3,694 passing yards allowed (263.9 per game).
- Against the run, the Buccaneers rank ninth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,344 (96 per game) and seventh in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.9).
- Defensively, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (41.7%) and 26th in third-down efficiency allowed (42.5%).
Baker Mayfield Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 233.5 yards
Jaguars Defensive Stats
