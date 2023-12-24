The December 24 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) and Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) features a showdown at the QB position, with Baker Mayfield and Trevor Lawrence leading the way for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the advantage? We analyze all of the relevant numbers below.

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

Trevor Lawrence vs. Baker Mayfield Matchup

Trevor Lawrence 2023 Stats Baker Mayfield 14 Games Played 14 65.9% Completion % 63.5% 3,525 (251.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,315 (236.8) 18 Touchdowns 24 10 Interceptions 8 300 (21.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 152 (10.9) 4 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

This year, the Buccaneers are giving up 20.7 points per contest (13th in NFL) and 359.9 total yards per game (26th).

When it comes to defending the pass, Tampa Bay's defense has struggled this season, as it ranks second-to-last in the league with 3,694 passing yards allowed (263.9 per game).

Against the run, the Buccaneers rank ninth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,344 (96 per game) and seventh in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.9).

Defensively, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (41.7%) and 26th in third-down efficiency allowed (42.5%).

Baker Mayfield Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 233.5 yards

Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jaguars Defensive Stats

