Will Zay Jones Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Seeking Zay Jones' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Rep Zay Jones and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the air, Jones has been targeted 55 times, with season stats of 274 yards on 28 receptions (9.8 per catch) and two TDs.
Keep an eye on Jones' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Zay Jones Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Jaguars have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Brenton Strange (questionable/foot): 4 Rec; 34 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
- Click Here for DeAndre Hopkins
- Click Here for Zay Flowers
- Click Here for Equanimeous St. Brown
- Click Here for Chris Brooks
- Click Here for John Metchie
Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Jones 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|55
|28
|274
|40
|2
|9.8
Jones Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|7
|5
|55
|1
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|5
|3
|23
|1
|Week 11
|Titans
|4
|4
|20
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Week 13
|Bengals
|8
|5
|78
|0
|Week 14
|@Browns
|14
|5
|29
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|8
|5
|59
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.