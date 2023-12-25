How to Watch the Suns vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 25
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (17-12) will look to Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 32.9 points per game) when they try to knock off Kevin Durant (third in league, 30.9) and the Phoenix Suns (14-14) on December 25, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Suns vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Suns vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Mavericks Players to Watch
|Suns vs Mavericks Prediction
|Suns vs Mavericks Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Suns Stats Insights
- This season, the Suns have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.
- Phoenix has a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.6% from the field.
- The Suns are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 22nd.
- The Suns score 114.5 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 117.9 the Mavericks give up.
- Phoenix has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 117.9 points.
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (46.3%).
- Dallas is 15-5 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 14th.
- The Mavericks average five more points per game (119) than the Suns give up (114).
- When it scores more than 114 points, Dallas is 15-3.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Suns are posting 5.1 more points per game (116.9) than they are away from home (111.8).
- When playing at home, Phoenix is ceding 4.5 more points per game (116.1) than away from home (111.6).
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Suns have performed better when playing at home this year, making 11.5 treys per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 11.4 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Mavericks put up 121.5 points per game, 4.8 more than away (116.7). Defensively they concede 118.1 points per game at home, 0.4 more than away (117.7).
- At home, Dallas gives up 118.1 points per game. On the road, it gives up 117.7.
- At home the Mavericks are averaging 26.1 assists per game, 1.8 more than on the road (24.3).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Ankle
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Out
|Personal
|Yuta Watanabe
|Questionable
|Finger
|Josh Okogie
|Questionable
|Hip
|Eric Gordon
|Questionable
|Hip
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Maxi Kleber
|Out
|Toe
|Josh Green
|Out
|Elbow
|Kyrie Irving
|Out
|Heel
|Dereck Lively
|Questionable
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.