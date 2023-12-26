The Orlando Magic, Franz Wagner included, match up versus the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 117-110 win versus the Pacers, Wagner had 24 points and six rebounds.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Wagner, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.3 20.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 6.1 Assists 4.5 3.9 5.1 PRA -- 30 31.6 PR -- 26.1 26.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 0.7



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Wagner has made 7.5 shots per game, which accounts for 18.2% of his team's total makes.

Wagner is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Wagner's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 105.9 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 26th in possessions per game with 102.2.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked last in the league, giving up 126.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Wizards are ranked last in the NBA, allowing 49.4 rebounds per game.

The Wizards concede 30.1 assists per game, worst in the league.

The Wizards are the 17th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Franz Wagner vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 34 31 7 8 1 0 0 11/29/2023 31 31 6 3 4 1 0

