Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic face the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Suggs, in his most recent game, had 11 points in a 115-106 loss to the Heat.

In this piece we'll examine Suggs' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.4 12.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 2.8 Assists 2.5 2.5 1.9 PRA -- 18.4 16.8 PR -- 15.9 14.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Suggs's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Suggs Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 9.2% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.

He's attempted 4.5 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Magic rank 26th in possessions per game with 102.2. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 105.9 possessions per contest.

The Wizards are the worst defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 126.6 points per game.

The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA, giving up 49.4 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards are the worst squad in the league, conceding 30.1 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards have conceded 13.3 makes per game, 17th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Suggs vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 27 15 2 4 2 2 3 11/29/2023 29 22 3 3 3 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.