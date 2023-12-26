The Orlando Magic (17-11) hit the road in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (5-23) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Magic are favored by 6.5 points in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5.

Magic vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -6.5 237.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 28 games this season, Orlando and its opponents have combined to score more than 237.5 points.

Orlando has an average point total of 223.5 in its outings this year, 14 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Magic have a 19-9-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Orlando has won nine out of the 10 games in which it has been favored.

Orlando has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Magic, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Magic vs Wizards Additional Info

Magic vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 7 25% 113.1 230.1 110.4 237 225.7 Wizards 17 60.7% 117 230.1 126.6 237 239.6

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

The Magic are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Magic have gone over the total five times.

Orlando has done a better job covering the spread at home (11-3-0) than it has in road affairs (8-6-0).

The Magic record 13.5 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Wizards allow (126.6).

Orlando has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 126.6 points.

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Magic and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 19-9 3-1 13-15 Wizards 14-14 9-11 17-11

Magic vs. Wizards Point Insights

Magic Wizards 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 117 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-8 4-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-15 110.4 Points Allowed (PG) 126.6 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 14-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-1 13-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-3

