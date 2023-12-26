Player prop bet odds for Paolo Banchero, Kyle Kuzma and others are available when the Orlando Magic visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSFL

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Magic vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Banchero's 21.2 points per game average is 3.3 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 6.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (7.5).

Banchero has averaged 4.5 assists per game, the same as Tuesday's assist over/under.

Banchero has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: +116)

Franz Wagner is putting up 20.3 points per game this season, 2.2 less than his points prop on Tuesday.

He has pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Wagner's assists average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Tuesday's prop bet.

He has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

Cole Anthony Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -141) 4.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +104)

The 15.0 points Cole Anthony scores per game are 1.5 less than his prop total on Tuesday.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Tuesday.

Anthony's assist average -- 3.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Tuesday's prop bet (4.5).

Anthony averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +100)

The 23.0 points Kuzma scores per game are 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

His rebounding average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Kuzma averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Kuzma has knocked down 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +102)

The 12.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Tuesday is 0.2 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (3.0) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 5.4 assists per game this year, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (6.5).

Jones has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

