Paolo Banchero, Top Magic Players to Watch vs. the Wizards - December 26
Paolo Banchero is a player to watch when the Orlando Magic (17-11) and the Washington Wizards (5-23) face off at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Gametime is set for 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSFL
Magic's Last Game
The Magic won their most recent game versus the Pacers, 117-110, on Saturday. Banchero starred with 34 points, and also had seven boards and four assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paolo Banchero
|34
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Franz Wagner
|24
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gary Harris
|15
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
Magic vs Wizards Additional Info
Magic Players to Watch
- Banchero averages 21.2 points, 6.9 boards and 4.5 assists, making 47% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Franz Wagner contributes with 20.3 points per game, plus 5.8 boards and 3.9 assists.
- The Magic receive 15 points, 4.5 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Cole Anthony.
- Jalen Suggs' averages for the season are 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- The Magic get 11.9 points per game from Moritz Wagner, plus 4.2 boards and 1.2 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paolo Banchero
|25
|7.9
|4.4
|0.8
|0.4
|1.2
|Franz Wagner
|20.4
|6.1
|5.1
|1
|0.2
|0.7
|Cole Anthony
|14
|4.1
|3.5
|0.8
|0.5
|1.2
|Goga Bitadze
|6.4
|5.4
|1.6
|0.4
|1.8
|0.1
|Moritz Wagner
|10.8
|4
|1.2
|0.5
|0.3
|0.4
