The Orlando Magic (17-11) are traveling to face the Washington Wizards (5-23) for a contest between Southeast Division rivals at Capital One Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. It's the third matchup between the clubs this season.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSFL

MNMT and BSFL Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Magic vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Magic (-6.5) 238.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Magic (-6.5) 237 -260 +215 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Magic vs Wizards Additional Info

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Magic outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game (scoring 113.1 points per game to rank 20th in the league while giving up 110.4 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +78 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards' -267 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 117 points per game (10th in NBA) while giving up 126.6 per contest (30th in league).

The teams combine to score 230.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 237 points per game combined, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Orlando has put together a 19-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Washington has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Magic and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +10000 +4000 - Wizards +100000 +40000 -

