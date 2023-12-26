The Orlando Magic (17-11) visit the Washington Wizards (5-23) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The Wizards are 7.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSFL

MNMT and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Magic vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 121 - Wizards 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Magic (- 7.5)

Magic (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-7.9)

Magic (-7.9) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.6

The Magic (19-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 67.9% of the time, 17.9% more often than the Wizards (14-14-0) this year.

Orlando (2-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than Washington (9-11) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (45%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Orlando does it less often (46.4% of the time) than Washington (60.7%).

The Magic have a .900 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-1) this season, better than the .154 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (4-22).

Magic Performance Insights

The Magic have a top-five defense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 110.4 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank 20th with 113.1 points scored per contest.

With 40.7 rebounds allowed per game, Orlando is best in the league. It ranks 17th in the league by grabbing 43.6 rebounds per contest.

The Magic are dishing out 25.1 dimes per game, which ranks them 24th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Orlando is committing 13.9 turnovers per game this year (22nd-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 15.2 turnovers per game (second-best).

The Magic have been coming up short when it comes to three-pointers this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA in threes made per game (10) and second-worst in three-point percentage (33.5%).

