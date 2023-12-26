Texas State vs. Rice: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | First Responder Bowl
In this season's First Responder Bowl, the Rice Owls are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), versus the Texas State Bobcats. The action kicks off at 5:30 PM ET on December 26, 2023, airing on ESPN from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas State vs. Rice matchup.
Texas State vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: University Park, Texas
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Texas State vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas State Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas State (-4.5)
|60.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Texas State (-4.5)
|60.5
|-192
|+158
Texas State vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Texas State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Rice has put together a 7-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Owls are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
Texas State & Rice 2023 Futures Odds
|Rice
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
