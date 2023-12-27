Anthony Cirelli and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Prop bets for Cirelli are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Cirelli has averaged 17:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Cirelli has scored a goal in seven of 34 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Cirelli has a point in 13 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points three times.

In eight of 34 games this season, Cirelli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Cirelli's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Cirelli has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 34 Games 3 16 Points 1 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

