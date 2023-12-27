In the upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Austin Watson to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, Watson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Watson has zero points on the power play.

Watson averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 6:24 Away L 4-2 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:48 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 4:20 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 8-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:12 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:01 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 5:22 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:46 Home W 6-4

Lightning vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

