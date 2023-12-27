Brevard County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
In Brevard County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Haines City High School at Viera High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.