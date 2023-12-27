Will Conor Sheary Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 27?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Conor Sheary find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Conor Sheary score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sheary stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Sheary scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
- Sheary has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sheary recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|7:12
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|11:08
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|12:17
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|0:35
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|13:06
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.