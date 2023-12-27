Will Haydn Fleury find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Haydn Fleury score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Fleury stats and insights

Fleury has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Fleury has no points on the power play.

Fleury's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.2 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Fleury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:48 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 2 1 1 22:32 Home W 6-1 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:44 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:32 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 3-1 10/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:19 Home L 4-3 OT 10/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 6-4

Lightning vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

