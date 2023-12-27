Hillsborough County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Hillsborough County, Florida has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plant City HS at Bayshore High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on December 27
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom High School - Tampa at Tampa Bay Tech High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.