You can find player prop bet odds for Nikita Kucherov, Sam Reinhart and other players on the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Amalie Arena.

Lightning vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lightning vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

Kucherov has been vital to Tampa Bay this season, with 57 points in 34 games.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 1 2 3 5 vs. Blues Dec. 19 2 0 2 3 at Flames Dec. 16 0 2 2 6 at Oilers Dec. 14 1 2 3 3

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) to the team.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 2 1 3 4 vs. Blues Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 at Flames Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 at Oilers Dec. 14 0 1 1 0

Steven Stamkos Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Steven Stamkos' season total of 35 points has come from 15 goals and 20 assists.

Stamkos Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Blues Dec. 19 0 3 3 3 at Flames Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 at Oilers Dec. 14 4 0 4 7

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Reinhart has scored 19 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 21 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Florida offense with 40 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 23.8%.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 1 0 1 3 vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 at Flames Dec. 18 1 0 1 2 at Oilers Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 1

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has amassed 32 points this season, with 11 goals and 21 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 0 2 2 4 vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 at Flames Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Dec. 16 1 0 1 7 at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 4

