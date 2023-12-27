The Orlando Magic (16-7) go head to head with the Philadelphia 76ers (16-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. The matchup airs on BSFL and NBCS-PH.

Magic vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, NBCS-PH

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero averages 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Franz Wagner posts 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Cole Anthony puts up 15.1 points, 4.5 boards and 3.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Suggs posts 12.1 points, 3.5 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per game.

Goga Bitadze averages 7.3 points, 6.0 boards and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in league).

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid delivers 33.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game for the 76ers.

The 76ers are receiving 26.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game from Tyrese Maxey this year.

Tobias Harris gives the 76ers 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

De'Anthony Melton gets the 76ers 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while delivering 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Patrick Beverley gets the 76ers 4.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while putting up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Magic vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

Magic 76ers 114.0 Points Avg. 122.3 108.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 47.8% Field Goal % 48.2% 34.3% Three Point % 37.7%

