The Orlando Magic (18-11) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (20-9) as just 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and NBCS-PH. The over/under is set at 225.5 in the matchup.

Magic vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

TV: BSFL and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -2.5 225.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando and its opponents have scored more than 225.5 points in 15 of 29 games this season.

The average total in Orlando's contests this year is 224.3, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Magic have compiled a 20-9-0 record against the spread.

This season, Orlando has been favored 11 times and won 10, or 90.9%, of those games.

This season, Orlando has won seven of its eight games when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Magic.

Magic vs 76ers Additional Info

Magic vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 15 51.7% 113.6 235.6 110.7 221.9 226.2 76ers 17 58.6% 122 235.6 111.2 221.9 228.1

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

The Magic have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.

Five of Magic's last 10 outings have hit the over.

Orlando has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (11-3-0) than it has in road affairs (9-6-0).

The Magic put up 113.6 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 111.2 the 76ers give up.

Orlando is 15-1 against the spread and 14-2 overall when scoring more than 111.2 points.

Magic vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Magic and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 20-9 7-2 14-15 76ers 20-9 3-2 20-9

Magic vs. 76ers Point Insights

Magic 76ers 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 122 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 15-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 19-6 14-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 19-6 110.7 Points Allowed (PG) 111.2 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 20-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-3 17-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-2

