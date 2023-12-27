How to Watch the Magic vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (18-11) face the Philadelphia 76ers (20-9) on December 27, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and 76ers.
Magic vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Magic vs 76ers Additional Info
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the 76ers allow to opponents.
- In games Orlando shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 13-5 overall.
- The 76ers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 18th.
- The 113.6 points per game the Magic record are only 2.4 more points than the 76ers give up (111.2).
- Orlando is 14-2 when scoring more than 111.2 points.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic are posting 118.9 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 108.7 points per contest.
- Defensively Orlando has played better in home games this season, allowing 107.5 points per game, compared to 113.6 in road games.
- The Magic are averaging 10.5 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.9 more threes and 4% points better than they're averaging on the road (9.6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevon Harris
|Out
|Coach'S Decision
|Jonathan Isaac
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Joe Ingles
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Gary Harris
|Questionable
|Calf
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
