The Orlando Magic (18-11) face the Philadelphia 76ers (20-9) on December 27, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and 76ers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Magic vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs 76ers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the 76ers allow to opponents.

In games Orlando shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 13-5 overall.

The 76ers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 18th.

The 113.6 points per game the Magic record are only 2.4 more points than the 76ers give up (111.2).

Orlando is 14-2 when scoring more than 111.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic are posting 118.9 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 108.7 points per contest.

Defensively Orlando has played better in home games this season, allowing 107.5 points per game, compared to 113.6 in road games.

The Magic are averaging 10.5 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.9 more threes and 4% points better than they're averaging on the road (9.6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Injuries