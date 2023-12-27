The Orlando Magic host the Philadelphia 76ers at Amway Center on Wednesday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Paolo Banchero, Tyrese Maxey and others in this matchup.

Magic vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and NBCS-PH

BSFL and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +190)

The 21.3 points Banchero has scored per game this season is 2.2 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (23.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 6.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (7.5).

Banchero's year-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Banchero has averaged 1.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Wednesday's points prop for Franz Wagner is 22.5. That is 2.0 more than his season average.

He averages 0.6 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 6.5.

Wagner has collected 4.0 assists per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

He has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -156) 3.5 (Over: -114)

The 29.5-point prop total for Maxey on Wednesday is 3.6 higher than his season scoring average, which is 25.9.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 3.5).

Maxey averages 6.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Maxey has knocked down 3.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 20.5 points prop bet over/under set for Tobias Harris on Wednesday is 3.5 more than his scoring average on the season (17.0).

He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Harris has averaged 2.9 assists per game this year, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

Harris' 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

