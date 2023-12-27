Miami-Dade County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Miami-Dade County, Florida, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Miami Beach HS at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Central High School at Mitchell County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Camilla, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
