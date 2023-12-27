Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic (18-11) meet the Philadelphia 76ers (20-9) at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, December 27 starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. 76ers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and NBCS-PH

BSFL and NBCS-PH Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center

Paolo Banchero vs. Tyrese Maxey Fantasy Comparison

Stat Paolo Banchero Tyrese Maxey Total Fantasy Pts 1050.2 1167.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.2 41.7 Fantasy Rank 35 17

Paolo Banchero vs. Tyrese Maxey Insights

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero is averaging 21.3 points, 4.6 assists and 6.8 boards per contest.

The Magic's +86 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.6 points per game (18th in the NBA) while allowing 110.7 per outing (fifth in the league).

Orlando is 18th in the NBA at 43.5 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 more than the 40.9 its opponents average.

The Magic hit 10 three-pointers per game (29th in the league), 2.3 fewer than their opponents (12.3). They are shooting 33.9% from deep (27th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.9%.

Orlando has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14 (22nd in NBA action) while forcing 15.4 (second in the league).

Tyrese Maxey & the 76ers

Tyrese Maxey averages 25.9 points, 3.8 boards and 6.7 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game (ninth in NBA).

The 76ers put up 122 points per game (fourth in league) while allowing 111.2 per outing (sixth in NBA). They have a +311 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The 44.9 rebounds per game Philadelphia accumulates rank seventh in the league, 2.5 more than the 42.4 its opponents grab.

The 76ers connect on 12.4 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 more than their opponents.

Philadelphia has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.1 per game (fifth in NBA) while forcing 14 (seventh in league).

Paolo Banchero vs. Tyrese Maxey Advanced Stats

Stat Paolo Banchero Tyrese Maxey Plus/Minus Per Game -0.2 10.4 Usage Percentage 28.3% 26.6% True Shooting Pct 54.9% 59.2% Total Rebound Pct 11.3% 5.6% Assist Pct 21.4% 27.4%

