Paolo Banchero vs. Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic (18-11) meet the Philadelphia 76ers (20-9) at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, December 27 starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Magic vs. 76ers Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and NBCS-PH
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Arena: Amway Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Paolo Banchero vs. Tyrese Maxey Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Paolo Banchero
|Tyrese Maxey
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1050.2
|1167.4
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|36.2
|41.7
|Fantasy Rank
|35
|17
Paolo Banchero vs. Tyrese Maxey Insights
Paolo Banchero & the Magic
- Banchero is averaging 21.3 points, 4.6 assists and 6.8 boards per contest.
- The Magic's +86 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.6 points per game (18th in the NBA) while allowing 110.7 per outing (fifth in the league).
- Orlando is 18th in the NBA at 43.5 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 more than the 40.9 its opponents average.
- The Magic hit 10 three-pointers per game (29th in the league), 2.3 fewer than their opponents (12.3). They are shooting 33.9% from deep (27th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.9%.
- Orlando has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14 (22nd in NBA action) while forcing 15.4 (second in the league).
Tyrese Maxey & the 76ers
- Tyrese Maxey averages 25.9 points, 3.8 boards and 6.7 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game (ninth in NBA).
- The 76ers put up 122 points per game (fourth in league) while allowing 111.2 per outing (sixth in NBA). They have a +311 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game.
- The 44.9 rebounds per game Philadelphia accumulates rank seventh in the league, 2.5 more than the 42.4 its opponents grab.
- The 76ers connect on 12.4 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 more than their opponents.
- Philadelphia has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.1 per game (fifth in NBA) while forcing 14 (seventh in league).
Paolo Banchero vs. Tyrese Maxey Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Paolo Banchero
|Tyrese Maxey
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-0.2
|10.4
|Usage Percentage
|28.3%
|26.6%
|True Shooting Pct
|54.9%
|59.2%
|Total Rebound Pct
|11.3%
|5.6%
|Assist Pct
|21.4%
|27.4%
