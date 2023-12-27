We have high school basketball competition in Pinellas County, Florida today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Indian Rocks Christian School at St. Petersburg Catholic High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 27

1:00 PM ET on December 27 Location: Largo, FL

Largo, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hollins High School at Gulf Coast HEAT HS