Polk County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you live in Polk County, Florida and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Haines City High School at Viera High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frostproof Middle-Senior High School at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Meade High School at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gulf High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
