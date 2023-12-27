How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Wednesday, December 27
Crystal Palace and Chelsea FC hit the pitch for one of many exciting matchups on the Premier League schedule today.
Here you can find information on live coverage of all of today's Premier League action.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Chelsea FC vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace travels to play Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in London.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Chelsea FC (-145)
- Underdog: Crystal Palace (+425)
- Draw: (+295)
Watch Brentford FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers is on the road to face Brentford FC at Brentford Community Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Brentford FC (+105)
- Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+275)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Everton FC vs Manchester City
Manchester City travels to face Everton FC at Goodison Park in Liverpool.
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Favorite: Manchester City (-170)
- Underdog: Everton FC (+475)
- Draw: (+320)
