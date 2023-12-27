Virginia Tech vs. Tulane: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Military Bowl
The Virginia Tech Hokies are solid favorites (-7.5) in this year's Military Bowl, where they will meet the Tulane Green Wave. The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The over/under for the contest is 46.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. Tulane matchup.
Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Annapolis, Maryland
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Tulane Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-7.5)
|46.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-7.5)
|47.5
|-285
|+230
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Hokies have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Tulane has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
Virginia Tech & Tulane 2023 Futures Odds
|Tulane
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.