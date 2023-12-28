ACC teams will take the court across three games on Thursday's college basketball slate. That includes the Coppin State Eagles squaring off against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ACC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Alabama State Hornets at Miami Hurricanes 12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ACC Network X Le Moyne Dolphins at Pittsburgh Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ACC Network X Coppin State Eagles at Duke Blue Devils 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ACC Network X

Follow ACC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!