Martin County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Martin County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Martin County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Fork High School at Father Judge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
