Miami-Dade County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Miami-Dade County, Florida, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Piper High School at Monsignor Edward Pace High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 28
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westwood Christian HS at Flanagan High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Miami Beach High School at Stranahan High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Escambia High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mater Lakes Academy at Stoneman Douglas High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Parkland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Beach HS at Bradford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Starke, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Norland High School at The Villages High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: The Villages, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hebrew Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.