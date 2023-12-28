The Miami Hurricanes (8-0) will face the Alabama State Hornets (0-8) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Miami (FL) vs. Alabama State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Jasmyne Roberts: 12.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaida Patrick: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Lashae Dwyer: 7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Lazaria Spearman: 8.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Alabama State Players to Watch

Cordasia Harris: 7.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK Shmya Ward: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Dakiyah Sanders: 2.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

2.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Che'Mya Carouthers: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Whitney Dunn: 5.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

