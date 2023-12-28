The Miami Hurricanes (9-1) will be trying to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (0-10) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) vs. Alabama State Scoring Comparison

  • The Hornets' 47.6 points per game are 7.4 fewer points than the 55.0 the Hurricanes give up.
  • Miami (FL)'s record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 47.6 points.
  • The Hurricanes record 20.2 fewer points per game (70.7) than the Hornets allow (90.9).
  • The Hurricanes shoot 45.9% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Hornets concede defensively.
  • The Hornets make 33.6% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Hurricanes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Miami (FL) Leaders

  • Jasmyne Roberts: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.1 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
  • Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)
  • Jaida Patrick: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
  • Kyla Oldacre: 6.5 PTS, 56.0 FG%
  • Lashae Dwyer: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/8/2023 DePaul W 75-70 Watsco Center
12/16/2023 Baylor L 75-57 Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 Jackson State W 59-52 Watsco Center
12/28/2023 Alabama State - Watsco Center
12/31/2023 Louisville - Watsco Center
1/4/2024 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.