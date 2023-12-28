The Miami Hurricanes (9-1) will be trying to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (0-10) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

TV: ACC Network X

Miami (FL) vs. Alabama State Scoring Comparison

The Hornets' 47.6 points per game are 7.4 fewer points than the 55.0 the Hurricanes give up.

Miami (FL)'s record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 47.6 points.

The Hurricanes record 20.2 fewer points per game (70.7) than the Hornets allow (90.9).

The Hurricanes shoot 45.9% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Hornets concede defensively.

The Hornets make 33.6% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Hurricanes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Miami (FL) Leaders

Jasmyne Roberts: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.1 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.1 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

9.7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Jaida Patrick: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Kyla Oldacre: 6.5 PTS, 56.0 FG%

6.5 PTS, 56.0 FG% Lashae Dwyer: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Miami (FL) Schedule