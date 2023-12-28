The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Miami Hurricanes play in the Pinstripe Bowl on December 28, 2023, starting at 2:15 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Rutgers sports the 18th-best defense this season in terms of total yards (314.3 yards allowed per game), but ranks 11th-worst offensively (307.5 yards per game). Miami (FL)'s offense has been thriving, putting up 441.2 total yards per contest (25th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 27th by giving up 324.1 total yards per game.

We have more info below

Miami (FL) vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Miami (FL) vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Rutgers 441.2 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.5 (125th) 324.1 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.3 (10th) 176.8 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.5 (57th) 264.4 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.0 (127th) 20 (92nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (20th) 18 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (64th)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has compiled 2,703 yards on 65.8% passing while tossing 19 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 89 carries for 579 yards, or 48.3 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Mark Fletcher has piled up 512 yards (on 103 attempts) with five touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's 993 receiving yards (82.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 74 receptions on 103 targets with five touchdowns.

Jacolby George has caught 55 passes and compiled 851 receiving yards (70.9 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Colbie Young's 65 targets have resulted in 47 grabs for 563 yards and five touchdowns.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has been a dual threat for Rutgers so far this season. He has 1,651 passing yards, completing 47.8% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 488 yards (40.7 ypg) on 122 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Kyle Monangai has racked up 1,099 yards on 217 carries while finding the end zone seven times as a runner.

Christian Dremel's team-leading 440 yards as a receiver have come on 34 catches (out of 65 targets) with three touchdowns.

JaQuae Jackson has put together a 361-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes on 49 targets.

Isaiah Washington has a total of 307 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 24 throws and scoring one touchdown.

