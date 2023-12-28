The Fenway Bowl will feature the SMU Mustangs entering a showdown against the Boston College Eagles on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

SMU has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking 12th-best in total offense (466.7 yards per game) and 11th-best in total defense (299.5 yards allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Boston College is putting up 25 points per contest (81st-ranked). It ranks 96th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (29.5 points given up per game).

Below in this article, we'll give all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SMU vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

SMU vs. Boston College Key Statistics

SMU Boston College 466.7 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.2 (76th) 299.5 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.2 (66th) 181.1 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.2 (22nd) 285.6 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191 (103rd) 13 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (71st) 16 (77th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (91st)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has recorded 3,204 yards (246.5 ypg) on 206-of-344 passing with 28 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 198 rushing yards (15.2 ypg) on 62 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has racked up 720 yards on 128 carries while finding the end zone seven times.

This season, LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 101 times for 544 yards (41.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

RJ Maryland's team-leading 518 yards as a receiver have come on 34 receptions (out of 54 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has put together a 474-yard season so far, hauling in 36 passes on 47 targets.

Kelvontay Dixon has hauled in 24 catches for 420 yards, an average of 32.3 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 2,168 yards on 178-of-312 passing with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 957 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has run for 691 yards across 150 carries, scoring seven touchdowns.

Lewis Bond has collected 48 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 611 (50.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 72 times and has seven touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has 25 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 345 yards (28.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dino Tomlin's 41 targets have resulted in 24 receptions for 312 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed SMU or Boston College gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.