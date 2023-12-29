The UCF Knights (8-3) hit the court against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 42.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 39.4% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.

Bethune-Cookman is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 181st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 71st.

The Wildcats' 75.1 points per game are 10 more points than the 65.1 the Knights give up to opponents.

Bethune-Cookman has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Bethune-Cookman is scoring 37 more points per game at home (98) than on the road (61).

The Wildcats concede 66 points per game at home, and 72.2 away.

Bethune-Cookman knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than away (3.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than on the road (23.8%).

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule