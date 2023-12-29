The UCF Knights (8-3) hit the court against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) as double-digit, 23.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCF -23.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Bethune-Cookman has played five games this season that have had more than 141.5 combined points scored.

Bethune-Cookman's average game total this season has been 146.0, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Bethune-Cookman has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Bethune-Cookman (4-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 5.6% less often than UCF (5-5-0) this year.

Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCF 5 50% 76.8 151.9 65.1 136 140.2 Bethune-Cookman 5 55.6% 75.1 151.9 70.9 136 145.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bethune-Cookman Insights & Trends

The Wildcats put up 10.0 more points per game (75.1) than the Knights give up (65.1).

Bethune-Cookman has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 5-0 overall record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCF 5-5-0 0-1 5-5-0 Bethune-Cookman 4-5-0 0-0 3-6-0

Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCF Bethune-Cookman 11-6 Home Record 8-5 5-7 Away Record 3-13 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.