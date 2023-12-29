Friday's game between the North Florida Ospreys (5-8) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-9) at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 70-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored North Florida squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

The Rattlers' last contest on Friday ended in a 77-35 loss to Michigan.

Florida A&M vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida A&M vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: North Florida 70, Florida A&M 62

Other SWAC Predictions

Florida A&M Schedule Analysis

The Rattlers' best win this season came against the Jacksonville Dolphins, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 287) in our computer rankings. The Rattlers secured the 59-54 win at home on November 25.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Rattlers are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.

Florida A&M has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

Florida A&M Leaders

Ahriahna Grizzle: 16.1 PTS, 2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

16.1 PTS, 2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Nashani Gilbert: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Ivet Subirats: 5.8 PTS, 2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

5.8 PTS, 2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Olivia Delancy: 8.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.7 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)

8.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.7 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25) Sydney Hendrix: 4.5 PTS, 35.4 FG%

Florida A&M Performance Insights

The Rattlers' -219 scoring differential (being outscored by 21.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 55 points per game (328th in college basketball) while allowing 76.9 per outing (340th in college basketball).

