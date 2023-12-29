Florida A&M vs. North Florida December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The North Florida Ospreys (4-7) play the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Florida A&M vs. North Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- Ahriahna Grizzle: 16.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nashani Gilbert: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ivet Subirats: 5.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Olivia Delancy: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sydney Hendrix: 5.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
North Florida Players to Watch
- Kaila Rougier: 11.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jayla Adams: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lyric Swann: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Emma Broermann: 8.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Selma Eklund: 7.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
