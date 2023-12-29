The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) play a fellow ACC squad, the Florida State Seminoles (7-3), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Players to Watch

Makayla Timpson: 12.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 3.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 3.0 BLK Ta'Niya Latson: 18.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK O'Mariah Gordon: 14.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sara Bejedi: 11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Alexis Tucker: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Tonie Morgan: 14.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kayla Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Ines Noguero: 8.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Rusne Augustinaite: 12.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.