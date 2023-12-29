How to Watch the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-3) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Florida State Seminoles (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Yellow Jackets score an average of 73.6 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 67.9 the Seminoles allow.
- When it scores more than 67.9 points, Georgia Tech is 7-1.
- Florida State has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.6 points.
- The Seminoles score 85.4 points per game, 25.8 more points than the 59.6 the Yellow Jackets give up.
- Florida State is 9-2 when scoring more than 59.6 points.
- When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 85.4 points, it is 9-3.
- The Seminoles shoot 42.9% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Yellow Jackets concede defensively.
- The Yellow Jackets shoot 44.6% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Seminoles concede.
Florida State Leaders
- Makayla Timpson: 12.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK, 56.1 FG%
- Ta'Niya Latson: 19.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
- O'Mariah Gordon: 13.8 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)
- Sara Bejedi: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)
- Alexis Tucker: 8.6 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|UCLA
|L 95-78
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Drexel
|W 76-56
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|12/20/2023
|Alabama State
|W 110-45
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/29/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/31/2023
|Wake Forest
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/4/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
