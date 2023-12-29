The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-3) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Florida State Seminoles (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Yellow Jackets score an average of 73.6 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 67.9 the Seminoles allow.

When it scores more than 67.9 points, Georgia Tech is 7-1.

Florida State has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.6 points.

The Seminoles score 85.4 points per game, 25.8 more points than the 59.6 the Yellow Jackets give up.

Florida State is 9-2 when scoring more than 59.6 points.

When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 85.4 points, it is 9-3.

The Seminoles shoot 42.9% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Yellow Jackets concede defensively.

The Yellow Jackets shoot 44.6% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Seminoles concede.

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK, 56.1 FG%

12.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK, 56.1 FG% Ta'Niya Latson: 19.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

19.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) O'Mariah Gordon: 13.8 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)

13.8 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52) Sara Bejedi: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Alexis Tucker: 8.6 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

Florida State Schedule