Hardee County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Hardee County, Florida today? We've got the information.
Hardee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hardee High School at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
